NBA Mascot Spoofs Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve Performance

January 5, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: Mariah Carey, Mascot, new years eve, San Antonio, Spurs

By: Eric Donnelly

People are still not over Mariah Carey’s disastrous New Year’s Eve performance.

According to Mashable, the San Antonio Spurs mascot is still caught up in the commotion. “After the Indiana Pacers’ ‘Lip Sync Cam’, the Coyote, mascot of the Texan NBA team, recreated Mariah’s lip syncing disaster before storming off the stage after signalling for help.”


The mascot came out dressed, in front of the team’s dancers, clad in the same unitard as the “Emotions” chanteuse.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Talks Being ‘Mortified’ During NYE Performance

Do you think she’s taking too much heat when the bad performance wasn’t even her fault?!

