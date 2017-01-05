Sporty and Posh of the Spice Girls Reunite to Sing ‘2 Become 1’

By Hayden Wright

For all the kvetching about 2016, one of the year’s biggest disappointments was the Spice Girls’ failure to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Wannabe” as a fivesome. Geri Halliwell (Ginger), Emma Bunton (Baby) and Melanie Brown (Scary) formed a spin-off called GEM, while Victoria Beckham (Posh) and Mel C (Sporty) opted out. It was widely assumed that Posh was too busy with her fashion empire, while Sporty said the time just wasn’t right.

The two holdouts gave a performance together at the Beckham’s New Year’s Eve Party, where they fittingly sang “2 Become 1,” sending a message of solidarity to the Spice Girls who “reunited” without them. True to form, Sporty carries the vocal responsibilities while Posh kind of dances and encourages her former bandmate. The private event footage surfaced on YouTube as a compilation of Snapchats, which reveal that Mel also sang Sia’s “Cheap Thrills” to ring in 2017.

As we said this summer, a comprehensive Spice Girls reunion can wait until 2021—25 is a more glittering anniversary to celebrate than 20, anyway. Watch the NYE nostalgia bomb here: