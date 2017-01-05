There Was A NYE ‘Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants’ Reunion On Instagram

By: Eric Donnelly

The stars of the classic movie series Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants had a mini New Year’s Eve reunion on FaceTime and then later shared the evidence on Instagram!

To think it all started because Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn wanted to make America Ferrera jealous. The two co-stars were together for the holiday and decided to FaceTime Ferrera to rub it in they were together.





According to E! News, America revealed, “They called me, but you think it’s nice, but really they were just calling me to make me jealous like, ‘Haha, we’re here and you’re not. I mean—I think that’s what they were trying to do.”

Now, this is making fans hope for a third installment of the hit series. Regardless, this is adorable.

