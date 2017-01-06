Can’t Beat Kennedy: Connie From Cohasset

1) Kevin Costner says he and a stuntman went looking for ‘shrooms in the forest while filming “Robin Hood”. They found some, but didn’t take them because

they had to film a sword fight later. Robin Hood is known to steal from the rich and give to the poor alongside his group of outlaws that follow him

around. They’re called Robin Hood and his band of ____.

2) There’s a rumor that Conan O’Brien’s late night show might get cut back from a daily show to once a week. What Station does Conan air on?

3) Actor Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel franchise, is coming out & saying he would love to do a Hawkeye & Black Widow movie. He co-stars

along with Amy Adams in which sci-fi, mystery, drama film that came out back in November?

4) Former “American Idol” runner-up Bo Bice is accusing a Popeyes in Atlanta of reverse racism, because employees mocked his name and called him “white boy.”

What southern state is part of Popeye’s name?

5) Since she’s announced she’s switching stations to NBC there’s a rumor that Megyn Kelly could replace Savannah Guthrie on the “Today” show, but the show

denies it. Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson is getting Megyn’s old timeslot. What is the name of Megyn’s show on Fox News that airs Mon-Fri at 9 p.m.?

Can YOU Beat Kennedy?