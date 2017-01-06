Ed Sheeran Originally Wrote “Shape Of You” For Rihanna

By: Eric Donnelly

Ed Sheeran is back to take the world by storm in 2017!

He just dropped two new songs this morning titled “Shape Of You” and “Castle On The Hill.” According to MTV, “Shape Of You” was never meant to be one of his songs.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Debuts New Singles ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Castle on The Hill’

“The first song, “Shape of You,” sounds like it could be a Rihanna track, mostly because Ed originally wrote it with Rihanna in mind.” He went into the studio with two guys, Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid. He reveled in a recent interview, “We were writing this song and I was like, ‘This would really work for Rihanna!'”

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer went on to reveal why he decided to keep it for himself. He realized “that he was actually much better suited to singing a song about dancing to Van Morrison in a dive bar, so he kept it for himself.”

Check out the track below:



