Someone Made A GIF Of All ‘The Bachelor’ Contestants Morphed Into One Person

January 6, 2017 1:43 PM
By: Eric Donnelly

This is wicked creepy!!

According to Mashable, “the team at companyreviews.com — a review site that ranks the best companies — on Thursday created a GIF ostensibly featuring the 30 contestants in season 21 of The Bachelor morphed together.”

Who do you think the final photo looks like the most? I see Danielle L. the most. It’s pretty crazy how much a lot of them look so similar.

Click here to check out the frightening gift for yourself!

