#MixPayoff: The Plastic Payoff Is Coming Back! Submit Your Bill Now, We'll Start Paying January 9th!

WATCH: 5-Year-Old Uses Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” To Learn How To Spell!

January 6, 2017 5:27 PM
Filed Under: Gwen Stefani, hollaback girl, Twitter

By: Eric Donnelly

This is SO adorable.

Gwen Stefani posted yesterday that she received some help from a fan. While at the nail salon, a boy came in to “give her some love” only to find out he paid for her manicure without her knowing!


He didn’t even ask for a photo! Now, it looks like Gwen’s famous music is helping a little 5-year-old boy learn how to spell. Can you guess what word…


Mashable caught up with his mother who revealed, “this year, because of Gwen’s tour, I played even more music and he got really into it. ‘Hollaback Girl’ is by far his favorite song.”

RELATED: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Perform at the White House

B-A-N-A-N-A-S!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 104.1

Radio.com
Looped

Listen Live