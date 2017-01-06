WATCH: 5-Year-Old Uses Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” To Learn How To Spell!

By: Eric Donnelly

This is SO adorable.

Gwen Stefani posted yesterday that she received some help from a fan. While at the nail salon, a boy came in to “give her some love” only to find out he paid for her manicure without her knowing!



He didn’t even ask for a photo! Now, it looks like Gwen’s famous music is helping a little 5-year-old boy learn how to spell. Can you guess what word…