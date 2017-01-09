#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

15 Seconds Of Fame | Jonny O’Brien – You Make Me Weak

January 9, 2017 10:56 PM
Filed Under: 15 seconds of fame, 15sof-2017, Boston, indie, Jonny O'brien, Local, Music, NH, You Make Me Weak

Tonight’s featured artist is a singer/songwriter from Derry, NH by the name of Jonny O’Brien. Check out his original song You Make Me Weak and TELL US what you think!

Contact: Jonny O’Brien

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

15 seconds 2013

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!

