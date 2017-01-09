Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tina from New Bedford

1) Drake now has the highest grossing rap tour in history. His ‘Sweet Sixteen’ tour raked in $84.3 million in just 54 shows. Name the mega pop star he’s

currently rumored to be in a relationship with.

2) Musician Kenny Loggins turned 69 over the weekend. He’s famous for singing the song “Danger Zone” which appeared in this 1986 film starring Tom Cruise

and Val Kilmer.

3) Meryl Streep made headlines with her Golden Globes speech attacking Donald Trump. Name the 2006 movie also starring Anne Hathaway where she played

Miranda Priestly, a powerful fashion magazine editor.

4) Fans of the late Carrie Fisher have started a Change.org petition asking Disney to officially crown Fisher’s Star Wars character Princess Leia as an

official Disney Princess. Who was the first Disney Princess ever? Snow White, Cinderella or Aurora a.k.a. Sleeping Beauty

5) Reality TV star & Matriarch of the Chrisley family, Julie Chrisley turns 44 today. What is the name of her family’s reality TV show which airs on USA?

Can YOU Beat Kennedy?