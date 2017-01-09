#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tina from New Bedford

January 9, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher, danger zone, Disney, donald trump, drake, Golden Globes, k&k, Kenny Logins, Meryl Streep, princess, USA

1) Drake now has the highest grossing rap tour in history. His ‘Sweet Sixteen’ tour raked in $84.3 million in just 54 shows. Name the mega pop star he’s
currently rumored to be in a relationship with.

2) Musician Kenny Loggins turned 69 over the weekend. He’s famous for singing the song “Danger Zone” which appeared in this 1986 film starring Tom Cruise
and Val Kilmer.

3) Meryl Streep made headlines with her Golden Globes speech attacking Donald Trump. Name the 2006 movie also starring Anne Hathaway where she played
Miranda Priestly, a powerful fashion magazine editor.

4) Fans of the late Carrie Fisher have started a Change.org petition asking Disney to officially crown Fisher’s Star Wars character Princess Leia as an
official Disney Princess. Who was the first Disney Princess ever? Snow White, Cinderella or Aurora a.k.a. Sleeping Beauty

5) Reality TV star & Matriarch of the Chrisley family, Julie Chrisley turns 44 today. What is the name of her family’s reality TV show which airs on USA?

Can YOU Beat Kennedy?

