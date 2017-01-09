#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Couples You NEED To See From The ‘Golden Globes’ Red Carpet!

January 9, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: Blake Lively, Dax Sheppard, Golden Globes, Goldie Hawn, Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Kristen Bell, kurt russell, Ryan Reynolds

By: Eric Donnelly

The Golden Globes red carpet was on fire last night with stunning looks from all the major celebrities.

Aside from the hottest celebs, there were the hottest celeb couples! These are the famous duos you need to check out if you missed the action live last night:

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

Photo by: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photo by: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images


Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell
Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU/Getty Images

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU/Getty Images


Ryan Reyonolds & Blake Lively (obviously)
Photo by: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photo by: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images


Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn
Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images


Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman
Photo by: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photo by: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

