Listen To Emma Watson Sing In New ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Trailer

By: Eric Donnelly

Emma Watson is showing off her vocal abilities in the new Beauty And The Beast trailer!

According to Mashable, “fans have recently gotten a sneak peek at Watson’s Disney princess voice thanks to a doll, we got a lot more Sunday night in the new trailer for Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.”





The trailer was a special treat during last night’s broadcast of the Golden Globes. “Intercut with footage primarily from the original trailer, Watson’s Belle sings, ‘I want so much more than they’ve got planned,’ which, of course, comes from the classic song, ‘Belle.'”

Are you excited for the updated version of the classic movie?!

