By Radio.com Staff

Choosing a song for your first dance can be tough, unless you’re friends with Shawn Mendes.

Related: Shawn Mendes Supports Camila Cabello after Fifth Harmony Split

In new video obtained by Billboard, Mendes can be seen serenading a young couple on their wedding day.

The publication reports Mendes wrote the original song “Try My Best,” based on a love letter the groom wrote for the bride.

Check out the sweet video below.