Can’t Beat Kennedy: Kylie From Abington

- Bill and Hillary Clinton went to see “The Color Purple” on Broadway over the weekend, and got a Standing Ovation. What TV star/media mogul made her film debut in the “The Color Purple”?
- “Good Will Hunting” made Ben Affleck and Matt Damon who they are today. But it only got made because Robin Williams agreed to do it. In “Good Will Hunting,” at which prestigious Massachusetts college was Will Hunting in the beginning of the film?
- Disney made a doll of Belle from its upcoming live-action “Beauty and the Beast,” but it looks more like Justin Bieber than Emma Watson. What is the name of the main villain in the film who vies for Belle’s heart against the Beast?
- 18 years ago in 1999, “The Sopranos” premiered on HBO. Name the now deceased actor who played the lead role Tony Soprano.
- Pat Benatar turns 64 today. Which of these is NOT a Pat Benatar song? Love is a Battlefield, Heartbreaker or Total Eclipse of the Heart?
Can you beat Kennedy?