#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Casey Affleck Snubbed His Brother Ben Affleck From His Golden Globes Speech

January 10, 2017 4:21 PM
Filed Under: Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, Golden Globes, Oscar

By: Eric Donnelly

There’s some brotherly tension brewing here!

Can you believe Casey Affleck snubbed his brother, Ben, from his Golden Globes victory speech?! According to UPROXX, “Ben was the guest on Monday’s post-Golden Globes episode [Jimmy Kimmel Live!] and part of the discussion had to be focused his brother Casey Affleck.”


Casey thanked a bunch of different people and companies — including Amazon! So personal! “It doesn’t help that Ben gave his brother a shout out when he won for Good Will Hunting all those years ago.”

RELATED: Casey Affleck’s ‘SNL’ Dunkin Donuts Parody Is So Boston It Hurts

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the upcoming Oscar’s and maybe Ben will “beat Casey up” as Jimmy suggests. That would be wicked awesome!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 104.1

Radio.com
Looped

Listen Live