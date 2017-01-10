Casey Affleck Snubbed His Brother Ben Affleck From His Golden Globes Speech

By: Eric Donnelly

There’s some brotherly tension brewing here!

Can you believe Casey Affleck snubbed his brother, Ben, from his Golden Globes victory speech?! According to UPROXX, “Ben was the guest on Monday’s post-Golden Globes episode [Jimmy Kimmel Live!] and part of the discussion had to be focused his brother Casey Affleck.”





Casey thanked a bunch of different people and companies — including Amazon! So personal! “It doesn’t help that Ben gave his brother a shout out when he won for Good Will Hunting all those years ago.”

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the upcoming Oscar’s and maybe Ben will “beat Casey up” as Jimmy suggests. That would be wicked awesome!