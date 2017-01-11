15 Seconds Of Fame | Julia Sheer – Better Man #Update

First featured on 15 Seconds back in 2012 when she was a high school student with her take on Pumped Up Kicks, Julia Sheer found herself on the radio again the following summer with her Backstreet Boys cover. Well, Julia has been on quite a ride since then. Over the past 5 years, this talented artist has amassed an incredible 100 Million views on YouTube and has half a million subscribers!

Check out her cover of Better Man and TELL US what you think!

Julia is currently working on some new music, so here’s her original song from a couple of years to hold us over. Should’ve Run is definitely worth a listen as well. Love the wordplay in this one…

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!