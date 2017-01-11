#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

15 Seconds Of Fame | Julia Sheer – Better Man #Update

January 11, 2017 10:13 PM
Filed Under: 15sof-2017, better man, julia sheer, little big town, should've run, Taylor Swift, unsigned, Update

First featured on 15 Seconds back in 2012 when she was a high school student with her take on Pumped Up Kicks, Julia Sheer found herself on the radio again the following summer with her Backstreet Boys cover. Well, Julia has been on quite a ride since then. Over the past 5 years, this talented artist has amassed an incredible 100 Million views on YouTube and has half a million subscribers!

Check out her cover of Better Man and TELL US what you think!

Julia is currently working on some new music, so here’s her original song from a couple of years to hold us over. Should’ve Run is definitely worth a listen as well. Love the wordplay in this one…

MoreFacebook | Instagram

If you want to be featured on 15 Seconds Of Fame or if you know someone who should be, email their links and info to me:

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

15 seconds 2013

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!

More from Matthew Reid
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 104.1

Radio.com
Looped
CBS Boston Weather

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live