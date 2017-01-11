Can’t Beat Kennedy: Samantha From Abbington

Jerry Seinfeld had a little trouble getting into the White House for President Obama’s going away party because he was on the list as “Jerry”, but his ID has his birth name. What is his birth name?

Zoe Saldana and her husband have had to find an earlier time to have sex because their two young sons make them too tired at night. She says there’s “no sexy time after 7:00 P.M.,” because by the time the kids are asleep, they’re ready to pass out. She plays Gamora a green alien in what Marvel movie franchise?

Felicity Jones is next week’s SNL host, followed by Aziz Ansari the week after. Which film, currently in theaters, does Felicity Jones star in?

Natalie Portman is coming out & saying she was paid 3x less than Ashton Kutcher back in 2011 when they co-starred in this romcom together about a friends with benefits situation. What was that movie?

A new poll is out with 64% of voters wanting Donald Trump to stop tweeting & delete his account. Which of the following has mopre followers?

-Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Donald Trump