FOX Is Reviving Classic Game Show ‘Love Connection’ With Host Andy Cohen

By: Eric Donnelly

Andy Cohen will be starring in yet another TV show!

According to E! News, FOX will be reviving the classic game show Love Connection, which originally ran from 1983-1994. The Watch What Happens Live! host has been tapped to be the co-executive producer and host of the show.

“I was a huge fan of the original Love Connection, and hosting the new version allows me to do one of the things I love most: meddling in people’s personal lives” Cohen revealed. The show is slated to air during Summer 2017 with a 15-episode run.

Mike Darnell, president of unscripted and alternative television at Warner Bros., stated that, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this incredibly beloved and iconic show to primetime network television. The combination of the insanely talented Andy Cohen and the undisputed king of relationship shows Mike Fleiss is absolute magic…add in the perfect home of FOX…and I think we have a match made in heaven.”

Are you excited for the reboot?!