Lil Kennedy’s Cool Kid Award

Lil Kennedy is a very good friend of the show who goes above & beyond every single year to help us out for Karson & Kennedy’s 10,000 Toys for Girls & Boys.

Last year she raised just over 6,500 toys for our toy drive & we are left speechless each & every year.

She is such a special part of our radio family & to show her our appreciation we have presented her with an award, named after her.

Take a listen above!

