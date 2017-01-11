#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

There’s New Details In ‘Flip Or Flop’ Stars Tarek & Chirstina El Moussa Split

January 11, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Christina, El Moussa, flip or flop, HGTV, split, Tarek

By: Eric Donnelly

As reported last month, the stars of HGTV’s Flip Or Flop, Tarek and Christina El Moussa, announced they will be separating.

Now, as Entertainment Tonight is reporting, that new details have emerged between this very public split. “In court documents obtained by ET, the Flip or Flop star has asked that Christina pay him spousal support, and that the court’s ability to award alimony to her be terminated. Tarek is also requesting that Christina pay for his attorney’s fees.”

In a previous statement to ET, they stated, “Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

Tarek has also requested joint custody of their two children.

