Can’t Beat Kennedy: Theresa From Nashua

January 12, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Alec Baldwin, Billie Lourd, Bruce Springsteen, cbk, donald trump, Duggars, Ed Sheeran, Fenway Park, One Direction, Rolling Stone, selena gomez, SNL, Spotify, Taylor Lautner, the weeknd, Theresa, twilight, U2
  1. Alec Baldwin has confirmed he will be back as Donald Trump on SNL after the inauguration. Which game show does he currently host?
  2. “Rolling Stone” has a comprehensive rundown of the most anticipated albums of 2017, and it includes albums by U2, Bruce Springsteen, and Paul McCartney. Which of those acts has NOT played at Fenway Park?
  3. Ed Sheeran destroyed the Spotify record for most plays in a single day when he released the singles “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill.” They both got over 6 million streams in 24 hours, which beat the previous record of 4.8 million. Which One Direction song, their first single released without Zayn Malik, set that record in 2015? Drag Me Down, Story of My Life, or Perfect?
  4. Billie Lourd was spotted for the first time after her mother and grandmother’s funeral, with Taylor Lautner. He is best known for his role as the werewolf in the Twilight franchise named what?
  5. Jana Duggar and her fraternal twin John-David Duggar of “19 Kids and Counting” turn 27 today. What are the parents’ names on the show?

