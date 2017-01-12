#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Here Are 10 Reasons Why Leonardo DiCaprio Will Never Settle Down

January 12, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: bachelor, Buzznet, Leonardo Dicaprio

By: Eric Donnelly

Leonardo DiCaprio is a god among mortals — women (and men) everywhere lose their minds over him!

The famous actors is ultimate bachelor. The folks over at Buzznet put together a list of 10 GIFs explaining why Leonardo will never settle down. And they emphasize “why should he?!”

Here are the 10 reasons they list. Do you agree or disagree with them?

“1. He knows that if his current love interest fizzles out, there’s a zillion other stunning women who are happy to take her place.
2. Leo is in such high demand, he doesn’t have time for a serious relationship.
3. Leo’s first priority is saving the environment, not finding true love.
4. He already has a go-to plus one for award shows, his mom.
5. It’s hard to find someone who won’t be totally starstruck by him.
6. Being in a relationship means being followed all the time, and Leo HATES the paparazzi.
7. Finding someone who can seamlessly fit in with is tight circle of friends is no easy feat.
8. He likes to keep people on their toes and wondering about his “status.”
9. After the age of 37, the chance of a man getting married drops dramatically.
10. There isn’t another bachelor in Hollywood who he could pass the crown to.”

