James Corden Asked Khloe Kardashian “Do You Think OJ Did It?”

By: Eric Donnelly

Carpool Karaoke is a smash hit, but James Corden’s other game Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts is right up there with it.

Last night, Khloe Kardashian was brave enough to play the game. She decided to answer her least favorite E! reality show, which was obviously Rob & Chyna, instead of eating Cod Sperm.

For her second question, the folks over at The Late Late Show got her good. James actually asked her the question, “Do you think OJ did it?” Of course she couldn’t answer that her response would’ve been posted EVERYWHERE!

She was a good sport and actually ATE a FISH EYE that looked disgusting and had blood on it. Props to her…and to James for asking that question!

