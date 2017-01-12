#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Sasha Obama Missed Barack’s Farewell Address Because She Had A Final

January 12, 2017 12:32 PM
By: Eric Donnelly

Some of us might miss school to hang out with friends, go to a movie, etc., but for Sasha Obama it’s not as easy!

During Barack Obama’s Farewell Address the other day, viewers everywhere were wondering were the youngest Obama was because she was not present in any of the family shots. Michelle Obama dished on where she was last night to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show


“You know the Obamas, girl. Sorry. Take your test!” You would think she would be able to have some sort of way around this whole thing to be a part of the historic event. She could’ve taken it later in the day at least!

If a Farewell Address isn’t important, then skipping something at school for a concert (guilty) must be a crazy idea…

