Stevie Wonder Serenades Michelle Obama

By Hayden Wright

Outgoing First Lady Michelle Obama is one of the most popular figures in American politics — a bright spot in an otherwise divisive and contentious political age. With just days left in the White House, FLOTUS stopped by The Tonight Show as a stop on her farewell tour… POTUS gave his own farewell speech in Chicago on Wednesday night. Mrs. Obama discussed post-White House plans and was serenaded by another massively popular American figure—the one and only Stevie Wonder.

Wonder rewrote the lyrics to some of his songs to fit the occasion: “My Cherie Amour” became “My Amour Michelle” and “Isn’t She Lovely” became “Michelle is Lovely.” Throughout her public life, FLOTUS has regularly used Stevie Wonder’s discography as walk-on music at rallies and other political events. She even performed “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” on her installment of Carpool Karaoke. It’s safe to say that signature will follow her into post-White House pursuits, as well.

Watch Wonder’s goodbye tribute to Michelle Obama here: