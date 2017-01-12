Thinkin’ About You! Britney Spears’ ‘…Baby One More Time’ Album Turns 18 Today

By: Eric Donnelly

Britney Spears’ debut album …Baby One More Time is officially legal since it was released 18-years ago today!

The album was one of the most iconic albums of the decade…and quite frankly of all time for the Pop genre. It’s hard to believe this album was released so long ago — who remembers buying this on cassette?!

RELATED: Win a Trip to Las Vegas to See Britney Spears

This was the album that spawned the massive singles “…Baby One More Time,” “Sometimes,” “(You Drive Me) Crazy,” and “From The Bottom Of My Broken Heart.” “Soda Pop” and “The Beat Goes On” are other notable songs as well.

You might remember all the classic hits, but do you remember these tracks from the CD?

“Email My Heart”





“Autumn Goodbye”





“I’ll Never Stop Loving You”





“Thinkin’ About You”





“Soda Pop”



