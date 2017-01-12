#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Thinkin’ About You! Britney Spears’ ‘…Baby One More Time’ Album Turns 18 Today

January 12, 2017 3:32 PM
Filed Under: 18, Album, baby one more time, Britney Spears

By: Eric Donnelly

Britney Spears’ debut album …Baby One More Time is officially legal since it was released 18-years ago today!

The album was one of the most iconic albums of the decade…and quite frankly of all time for the Pop genre. It’s hard to believe this album was released so long ago — who remembers buying this on cassette?!

RELATED: Win a Trip to Las Vegas to See Britney Spears

This was the album that spawned the massive singles “…Baby One More Time,” “Sometimes,” “(You Drive Me) Crazy,” and “From The Bottom Of My Broken Heart.” “Soda Pop” and “The Beat Goes On” are other notable songs as well.

You might remember all the classic hits, but do you remember these tracks from the CD?

“Email My Heart”


“Autumn Goodbye”


“I’ll Never Stop Loving You”


“Thinkin’ About You”


“Soda Pop”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 104.1

Radio.com
Looped

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live