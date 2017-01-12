Tool, Mumford & Sons, And Chance The Rapper To Headline Boston Calling 2017

By: Eric Donnelly

Boston Calling is back this year with a fresh new lineup and different attractions!

The festival, which usually takes place in City Hall Plaza, will be moving over to Harvard Athletic Complex. Tool, Mumford & Sons, Chance The Rapper will be headlining the event. Bon Iver, Solange, The XX, and The 1975 will also be performing alongside many others.

With the re-location of the festival, there is much more space to expand what Boston Calling offers. Aside from the music and comedy, there will be art installations and “a film experience curated by Natalie Portman.”

According to Vanyaland, the film experience will, “center specifically on ‘women in film and prominence of women in the film industry,’ and be located within the nearby Bright-Landry Hockey Center.”

The festival will take place Memorial Day Weekend May 26th – 28th.