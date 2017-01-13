Can’t Beat Kennedy: Trisha From Stoughton

- 23 years ago in 1994, two of Tonya Harding’s chubby hoodlum bodyguards were arrested and charged with conspiracy in the clubbing of this figure skater.
- Paula Patton is accusing Robin Thicke of spanking and punching their 6-year-old son Julian.What’s the name of Robin’s 2013 summer smash hit single?
- Selena Gomez has recently been linked to The Weeknd after the two were seen making out after dinner in LA. Name the Disney Channel show that launched Gomez’s career.
- Andy Cohen will host a new version of the game show “Love Connection” where people go on blind dates and then spill all the details. Who was the original host of “Love Connection”?
- Anna Kendrick is reportedly in talks with Disney to star in Nicole, an upcoming film about a female Santa Claus. She stars in Pitch Perfect3 out later this year where she plays who?
Can you beat Kennedy?