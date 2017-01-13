#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Can’t Beat Kennedy: Trisha From Stoughton

January 13, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Andy Cohen, Anna Kendrick, Blurred Lines, cbk, Disney, Love Connection, paula patton, pitch perfect, Robin Thicke, selena gomez, the weeknd, Tonya Harding, wizards of waverly place
  1. 23 years ago in 1994, two of Tonya Harding’s chubby hoodlum bodyguards were arrested and charged with conspiracy in the clubbing of this figure skater.
  2. Paula Patton is accusing Robin Thicke of spanking and punching their 6-year-old son Julian.What’s the name of Robin’s 2013 summer smash hit single?
  3. Selena Gomez has recently been linked to The Weeknd after the two were seen making out after dinner in LA. Name the Disney Channel show that launched Gomez’s career.
  4. Andy Cohen will host a new version of the game show “Love Connection” where people go on blind dates and then spill all the details. Who was the original host of “Love Connection”?
  5. Anna Kendrick is reportedly in talks with Disney to star in Nicole, an upcoming film about a female Santa Claus. She stars in Pitch Perfect3 out later this year where she plays who?

Can you beat Kennedy?

