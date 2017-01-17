15 Seconds Of Fame Began Five Years Ago This Week!

It was 5 years ago on a Monday night in January. My friend and mentor Mike Preston posted a song from his son’s band The American Legal System. After listening, I had to play it on the radio.

That’s how 15 Seconds of Fame was born.

But, 5 years and over 1000 unsigned artists later, 15 Seconds continues to put up-and-coming artists on the radio every single night–and we’re looking forward to the next 5 years!

(Know somebody we should feature? Send us their stuff at the links below!)

Here was the original post, from the very beginning:

In the spotlight tonight, this is seriously one of my favorite new songs! Check out this band from the SF Bay Area, featuring Kent, Matt, Mikey and Ben–it’s The American Legal System with an original song called, Lesson Three (I’m Sad).

Congrats, guys! You’ve got an awesome song here and a really cool sound. We had a bunch of calls from people asking about you and the feedback was 100% positive–nicely done! Best of luck to you with your music!

Remember, if you like this song, spread the word on your Facebook, Twitter and other social networks.

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!