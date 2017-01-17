#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tennis From Lawrence

January 17, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: Barack Obama, daniel craig, donald trump, Green Lantern, james bond, Jamie Foxx, John McCain, lethal weapon, ray, Ray Simpson, Sleepless, The Village People, tom hardy
  1. Many names have been floated as the next James Bond after Daniel Craig hinted he would be quitting the iconic role soon. Tom Hardy has now thrown himself into the race as well, but fears that talking about it could backfire and get blacklisted. Name two other former Bond actors besides Craig.
  2. Ray Simpson turned 65 on Sunday. He was the cop in the Village People! Name two other Village People member’s costumes.
  3. The Jamie Foxx thriller “Sleepless” came out over the weekend. It’s about a cop with a connection to the criminal underworld who scours a nightclub in search of his kidnapped son. Foxx won an Academy Award for Best Actor for what 2004 film?
  4. Hollywood’s apparently giving “Green Lantern” another shot and they’re trying to build excitement by billing it as “Lethal Weapon” in space. In the Lethal Weapon franchise, the Gibson and Glovers characters are named Riggs and ___.
  5. Only three days left until Donald Trump’s inauguration and the end of the Obama administration. Who did President Obama beat in the 2008 Presidential Election to become President?

Can you beat Kennedy?

More from Karson & Kennedy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 104.1

Radio.com
Looped

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live