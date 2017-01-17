Katy Perry Is Kicking Off 2017 With A Bold, Interesting New Hair Color…

By: Eric Donnelly

Katy Perry has always been a fan of change and it looks like she wanted to kick the new year off with a different look.

According to MTV, “at her friend Sham Ibrahim’s event, Perry premiered a bleached look that’s a lot closer to vivid tangerine than blonde.”



.@KatyPerry debuts new blonde 'do, plus more stars sporting bright, bold hair https://t.co/JGH3NfA1VV pic.twitter.com/8ghLMwOawo — ET Canada (@ETCanada) January 15, 2017



It’s definitely a bold new style. What’s most surprising is that it’s one of the only colors we’ve never seen her rock before.

RELATED: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Visit Hospital as Mr. & Mrs. Claus

Could the hair color change be for a special project?! Guess we’ll have to wait and see!