Katy Perry Is Kicking Off 2017 With A Bold, Interesting New Hair Color…

January 17, 2017 4:40 PM
Filed Under: Blonde, Hair, Katy Perry, Tangerine

By: Eric Donnelly

Katy Perry has always been a fan of change and it looks like she wanted to kick the new year off with a different look.

According to MTV, “at her friend Sham Ibrahim’s event, Perry premiered a bleached look that’s a lot closer to vivid tangerine than blonde.”


It’s definitely a bold new style. What’s most surprising is that it’s one of the only colors we’ve never seen her rock before.

Could the hair color change be for a special project?! Guess we’ll have to wait and see!

