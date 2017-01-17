Katy Perry Is Kicking Off 2017 With A Bold, Interesting New Hair Color…

By: Eric Donnelly
Katy Perry has always been a fan of change and it looks like she wanted to kick the new year off with a different look.
According to MTV, “at her friend Sham Ibrahim’s event, Perry premiered a bleached look that’s a lot closer to vivid tangerine than blonde.”
It’s definitely a bold new style. What’s most surprising is that it’s one of the only colors we’ve never seen her rock before.
RELATED: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Visit Hospital as Mr. & Mrs. Claus
Could the hair color change be for a special project?! Guess we’ll have to wait and see!