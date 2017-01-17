#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

When Facebook Live Meets Football

January 17, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: AFC Championship, Antonio Brown, Bill Belichick, chiefs, Facebook Live, family guy, Focus, football, livestream, Mike Tomlin, new england, New Steelers, Patriot's, Rob Gronkowski, Social Media, Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a Facebook Live video from inside the locker room after the team’s victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

But, the broadcast was particularly embarrassing for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who said some not so nice things about the New England Patriots.

Looks like it might get a little awkward at the AFC Championship game on Sunday!

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

More from Karson & Kennedy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 104.1

Radio.com
Looped

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live