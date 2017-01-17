When Facebook Live Meets Football

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a Facebook Live video from inside the locker room after the team’s victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

But, the broadcast was particularly embarrassing for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who said some not so nice things about the New England Patriots.

Looks like it might get a little awkward at the AFC Championship game on Sunday!

