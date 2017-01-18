Can’t Beat Kennedy: Celeste from Dudley

P!nk just threw her daughter Willow a “big sister party” to celebrate her new little brother & her new role as a big sister. P!nk’s latest single is a collaboration with what country singer?
Unlike his character in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” movies, JAMIE DORNAN is NOT into S&M. He also doesn’t think he’d get along with Christian Grey in real life because all of his friends are easy-going. Name the author of the Fifty Shades trilogy.
|Reese Witherspoon admitted that she once left a movie because she couldn’t do a Scottish accent. Witherspoon won the Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Critics Choice Award for Best Actress for which movie?
