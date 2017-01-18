#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Can’t Beat Kennedy: Celeste from Dudley

January 18, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Big Sister Party, Can't Beat Kennedy, cbk, fifty shades of grey, jamie dornan, Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, P!nk, reese witherspoon, The Doctors, The People's Choice Awards


P!nk just threw her daughter Willow a “big sister party” to celebrate her new little brother & her new role as a big sister. P!nk’s latest single is a collaboration with what country singer?

Unlike his character in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” movies, JAMIE DORNAN is NOT into S&M.  He also doesn’t think he’d get along with Christian Grey in real life because all of his friends are easy-going. Name the author of the Fifty Shades trilogy.

Reese Witherspoon admitted that she once left a movie because she couldn’t do a Scottish accent.  Witherspoon won the Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Critics Choice Award for Best Actress for which movie?

Yesterday on “The Doctors,” Lamar Odom apologized to his family and Khloe Kardashian for what he put them through. What’s the name of Khloe’s new show on E!           

The People’s Choice Awards air tonight at 9pm on CBS. Which former E! Network personality is hosting?

Can you beat Kennedy?

