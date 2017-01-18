Questlove will Pay Chrisette Michele Not to Perform at Trump Inauguration

By Radio.com Staff

The Daily News is reporting that Chrisette Michele will perform at Donald Trump’s Inauguration.

While the Michele has not confirmed the news herself, Questlove is already offering her an alternative. “I’d pay Chrisette to NOT perform,” The Roots’ leader tweeted.

No word yet on if Chrisette will take him up on his offer.

If she does perform Michele would join a lineup featuring: Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Jackie Evancho, Jon Voight, Jennifer DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, Tim Rushlow (Little Texas), Larry Stewart (Restless Heart), Marty Roe (Diamond Rio), Sam Moore (Sam & Dave) and Lee Greenwood.