Tony Orlando Added to Trump Inauguration Activities

By Robyn Collins

Tony Orlando confirmed this weekend that he will perform at the upcoming presidential inauguration ceremonies in Washington.

Orlando will perform at the Salute to the Armed Forces and Services Ball at the National Building Museum. He has been performing at military functions for more than 40 years.

“I have been asked if I would be kind enough to perform, and it is an honor and a privilege to do that,” he told the Las-Vegas Review Journal. Orlando said Saturday evening, adding that he was told Trump himself had requested his appearance.

The Vegas-headlining regular said, “I am an entertainer. I’m not a politician. I have worked for Republicans and Democrats, and I honestly can’t distinguish, in my audience, Republicans from Democrats, and I’m not going to try to start now.”

“This is a transition of power, and I am going to support the president, the presidency and our military,” he added. “I’m going to sing ‘Yellow Ribbon’ and as many patriotic songs as I can, and show respect to the event.”

Orlando has a history, professionally and personally, with President-elect Trump, who booked Orlando at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City in the mid-1980s. The crooner also appeared on The Apprentice in 2015, in support of celeb contestant Geraldo Rivera.

In regards to the man, Donald Trump, Orlando said, “He was my boss in Atlantic City, and I helped raise money on his TV show. He has been a good friend for a long time.”

The Veteran’s Gala, which also takes place Friday night, is hosted by the American Legion and is separate from the Official Inaugural Gala. The Official Inaugural Concert is Thursday at the Lincoln Memorial, and has been dubbed “The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.”

That event is slated to be headlined by Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and Lee Greenwood.