Tupac Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ to Drop on His Birthday

By Robyn Collins

The upcoming Tupac biopic, All Eyez On Me, will be released in the US on June 16, which would have been the late rapper’s 46th birthday, reports NME.

The trailer for the film was released on September 13 of last year, the 20th anniversary of the rapper’s death.

The movie, starring Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Tupac Shakur, has been picked up by Lionsgate for release in the U.S.

Directed by music video director Benny Boom, the film follows Shakur’s life from his early days in East Harlem to his rise in hip-hop and Hollywood.

The film addresses the rapper’s connections with the Black Panther party and his relationship with mother Afeni Shakur, who passed away in May.

The cast includes The Walking Dead‘s Danai Gurira as Afeni Shakur, Dominic L. Santana as Suge Knight and Stefon Washington as Puff Daddy.

Jamal Woolard will reprise his role as Tupac’s rival Notorious B.I.G. from the 2009 Biggie movie, Notorious.

Watch the explicit trailer on Radio.com.