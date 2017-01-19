Can’t Beat Kennedy: Nikayla From Pepperell

- Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy named Joshua Bishop. In the movie “27 Dresses” she co-stars with James Marsden who is in what new HBO show?
- Priyanka Chopra, star of ABC’s “Quantico” and the upcoming Baywatch film with The Rock, is back at work after sustaining an injury on set last week. Which hair care product line is she an ambassador for?
- TrumpSingles.com is a site for Donald Trump supporters looking for love & it already has 20,000 members. Who of the following has Trump NOT feuded with? ANDERSON COOPER, MEGYN KELLY, CHER, or ELLEN DEGENERES?
- Peter Fonda is saying his longtime friend Jack Nicholson has officially retired at 79 years old. What film did they co-star in together?
- NBC has officially ordered 10 episodes of Will & Grace, YAY! The reboot of the insanely popular sitcom will hit the air this fall. Name the 4 main characters.
Can you beat Kennedy?