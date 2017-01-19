Quincy Jones’ Michael Jackson Lawsuit Moves Forward

By Hayden Wright

Since Michael Jackson’s death, his estate has released a number of posthumous works: Quincy Jones filed suit against the estate for what he considers his share of the royalties. A judge in the case denied a summary judgment, so the lawsuit will go to trial beginning February 21.

Related: Michael Jackson’s ‘Dangerous’ Featured Some of His Last Smash Hits

The allegations were first made in 2013 when Jones sued Sony Entertainment and MJJ Productions (controlled by the Jackson estate) and claimed that the legendary producer’s contributions were remixed to cut him out of the profits. The music from the film This is It and a reissue of Bad are the subjects of the suit. MJJ lawyer Zia Modabber said this is a breach of contract claim falsely entered as a royalty dispute, but the judge dismissed that opinion.

This is not the first time a summary judgment has been denied: The judge called the situation “deja vu.” Because he determined the case requires more evidence to be decided, a trial will bring forth new dimensions of the case.