Sarah Jessica Parker Left The People’s Choice Awards Early For Daughter’s Piano Recital

January 19, 2017 12:38 PM
Filed Under: daughter, peoples choice awards, sarah jessica parker

By: Eric Donnelly

The People’s Choice Awards is a big event, but for Sarah Jessica Parker she had another event that was even bigger!

According to E! News, SJP revealed she would not be sticking around to celebrate after the show because she had her daughter’s piano recital.

After her acceptance speech, she stated, “I’m running to catch an airplane right now. Literally I have two more seconds then I have to run home. I’m going back home to New York. My daughters have a piano concert tomorrow, so I have to be there for that.” Mom of the year right there!

With her husband Matthew Broderick they have 3 children: 8-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion, and 15-year-old James.

It doesn’t seem like her flight home was the best…

