15 Seconds Of Fame | Nate Ihara “Maybe I Won’t” #FirstFive

We’re celebrating FIVE YEARS of playing talented unsigned artists on the radio, something we are proud to do every single weeknight on MIX 104.1‘s 15 Seconds of Fame.

All week we’ve been replaying the first five artists we ever featured and tonight — it’s one of my absolute faves. This guy should be famous. I refer to Washington DC based singer/songwriter Nate Ihara as the best songwriter you haven’t heard of yet. He really is incredibly talented, writing heartfelt songs with emotion and infectious hooks. Seriously, I love this guy…

Check out Nate’s beautiful song Maybe I Won’t as heard on tonight’s 15 Seconds. Give it a listen and tell us what you think!

And here are a few other songs from Nate that we’ve played on the radio over the years…

Here’s a beautiful song called You’ve Got This Hold On Me featuring the amazing Cassidy Ford:

And here’s a catchy pop song called Let Go:

More: Official Nate Ihara | More Songs



If you want to be featured on 15 Seconds Of Fame or if you know someone who should be, email their links and info to me:

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!