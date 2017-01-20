#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Can’t Beat Kennedy: Brittany From Foxborough

January 20, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: "The Big Bang Theory, amber rose, cbk, ellen degeneres, gilmore girls, johnny galecki, milo ventimiglia, NBC, ozzfest, Ozzy Osbourne, peoples choice awards, roseanne, stephen colbert, the tonight show, this is us
  1. 35 years ago in 1982, Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off a bat that a fan threw on stage during a concert.  Ozzy had to be hospitalized for rabies.  He claims he thought it was rubber. Name the now world famous traveling festival named after him that his wife Sharon created after he was rejected by Lollapalooza.
  2. Amber Rose denies mocking a sexual assault victim during her Instagram live chat Wednesday. Rose is currently dating a former winner of the ABC reality show she was on earlier this year. Name it.
  3. At Wednesday night’s “People’s Choice Awards”, Ellen DeGeneres won her 20th People’s Choice Award, setting a record. Ellen is a spokesperson for which credit card company’s global ad campaign?
  4. NBC’s smash hit “This Is Us” has been renewed for 2 more seasons. The show stars Milo Ventimiglia who found fame prior to “This Is Us” with roles on NBC’s “Heroes”, recently revived teen drama/comedy “Gilmore Girls”, & ABC’s cancelled drama “The Whispers”. Which of those came first?
  5. Last night actor Johnny Galecki was on “The Tonight Show” with Stephen Colbert. Galecki, of course famous for his role as Leonard Hofstadter on “The Big Bang Theory”. He first got his acting chops on “Roseanne” playing David Healy, the boyfriend of which daughter?

Can you beat Kennedy?

More from Karson & Kennedy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 104.1

Radio.com
Looped

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live