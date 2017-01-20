Can’t Beat Kennedy: Brittany From Foxborough

- 35 years ago in 1982, Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off a bat that a fan threw on stage during a concert. Ozzy had to be hospitalized for rabies. He claims he thought it was rubber. Name the now world famous traveling festival named after him that his wife Sharon created after he was rejected by Lollapalooza.
- Amber Rose denies mocking a sexual assault victim during her Instagram live chat Wednesday. Rose is currently dating a former winner of the ABC reality show she was on earlier this year. Name it.
- At Wednesday night’s “People’s Choice Awards”, Ellen DeGeneres won her 20th People’s Choice Award, setting a record. Ellen is a spokesperson for which credit card company’s global ad campaign?
- NBC’s smash hit “This Is Us” has been renewed for 2 more seasons. The show stars Milo Ventimiglia who found fame prior to “This Is Us” with roles on NBC’s “Heroes”, recently revived teen drama/comedy “Gilmore Girls”, & ABC’s cancelled drama “The Whispers”. Which of those came first?
- Last night actor Johnny Galecki was on “The Tonight Show” with Stephen Colbert. Galecki, of course famous for his role as Leonard Hofstadter on “The Big Bang Theory”. He first got his acting chops on “Roseanne” playing David Healy, the boyfriend of which daughter?
Can you beat Kennedy?