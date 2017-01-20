Jackie Evancho Prepares for Her Big Inaguration Gig

By Robyn Collins

America’s Got Talent singer Jackie Evancho is just hours from singing the National Anthem at arguably the biggest gig she’s had so far.

The 16-year-old light opera singer has been preparing for her performance on the steps of the U.S. Capitol as part of the festivities celebrating the inauguration of the nation’s 45th president.

Evancho has faced backlash from LGBTQ activists over her decision to sing at the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and his Vice President-elect, Mike Pence. Pence signed a religious freedom act into law while Governor of Indiana that many viewed as hostile to the LGBTQ community, according to Billboard.

The singer announced she has recorded all three songs she’ll perform this weekend, and that proceeds will be going to charities in support of her transgender sister, Juliet.

Because I love my country and ALL of America I've recorded 3 songs that have brought us together as Americans throughout our history. My hope is that they will continue to do so. Through the sale of this music I will be making a donation to charities in support of my sister Juliet. Link in bio #TogetherWeStand 🇺🇸 A photo posted by Jackie Evancho (@officialjackieevancho) on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:29pm PST

On Thursday (Jan. 19) she posted a few shots of her rehearsals for the big day, writing in one

“I’m here! #inauguration #NationalAnthem.”

Im here! #inauguration #NationalAnthem A photo posted by Jackie Evancho (@officialjackieevancho) on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:46am PST

Amazing view walking out of the Capital building! #inauguration #NationalAnthem A video posted by Jackie Evancho (@officialjackieevancho) on Jan 19, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

Evancho warms up for the big event singing “Somewhere” at the Candlelight Ball on Thursday night.