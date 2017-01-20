Solange, Esperanza Spalding Deliver at Peace Ball

By Robyn Collins

Solange and Esperanza Spalding were among the performers at the Peace Ball: Voices of Hope and Resistance event in Washington, D.C. Thursday night (Jan. 19). Held at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, the nonpartisan gala was promoted as a celebration of “the accomplishments and successes of the past four years and the vow to continue to be the change we want to see in the world.”

Spalding was accompanied by dancers for her performance. Then, Solange took the stage and delivered a set that included the A Seat at the Table cuts “Weary,” “Cranes in the Sky,” “Mad,” and “Don’t Touch My Hair.” Solange was welcomed to the stage by activist Angela Davis, who called the singer-songwriter a “legend” and said we would need her to write the anthems of the times ahead.

