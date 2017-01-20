The Bachelor’s Corinne Olympios Is Furious Someone Made A GoFundMe To “Free” Her Nanny Raquel

By: Eric Donnelly

On the last episode of The Bachelor, Corinne Olympios clued the rest of the bachelorettes in about her wonderful nanny Raquel, whom we met in the first episode.

Yes, Corinne is 24 and Raquel does everything for her, such as make her cucumber slices and cheese pasta (which probably isn’t that difficult) that Corinne can never make as good as her. Well, Bachelor Nation is crazy and one fan made a GoFundMe page to #FreeRaquel2K17!

Apparently, the joke got back around to The Bachelor villain who did not seem to appreciate the joke. She took to Instagram posting a screen shot of the GoFundMe and ranting in the caption.



This is not a joke anymore someone took this way too far and is trying to make money for themselves… Raquel is not a slave and my family and I treat her like part of the family. Leave it alone already it's getting old. Grow up. #raquelisfree #celebnanny A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Jan 18, 2017 at 3:14pm PST



“This is not a joke anymore someone took this way too far and is trying to make money for themselves… Raquel is not a slave and my family and I treat her like part of the family. Leave it alone already it’s getting old. Grow up. #raquelisfree #celebnanny” she wrote. The hashtags are priceless honestly. But seriously who would actually donate to this…

Do you think the joke has gone too far?