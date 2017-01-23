Can’t Beat Kennedy: Melissa from Grafton

Olivia Munn thanked Green Day Packers fans after her boyfriend Aaron Rodgers and his teammates got blown out by the Atlanta Falcons yesterday. Name the Reality Show Rodgers brother Jordan won in 2016.

The movie “The Founder” came out over the weekend. Michael Keaton plays McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc, the guy who revolutionized the fast food industry. What is the McDonald’s slogan which has been going strong since 2003?

Guy Fieri turned 49 over the weekend. He has a very popular show on the Food Network that’s currently airing its 26th season! He travels the country visiting mom and pop restaurants and meets the owners while sampling the menu. It’s called…

The Patriots beat the Steelers last night and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl. Lady Gaga is performing at halftime this year. Who was the main act for last year’s game?

Gerri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell gave birth to her second child, a baby boy named Montague George Hector Horner. Which spice girl is currently a judge on the show America’s Got Talent?

Can you beat Kennedy?