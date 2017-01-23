#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Forbes Claimed Lady Gaga Was Releasing A New Album In October Then Corrected Their Post

January 23, 2017 5:19 PM
Filed Under: Album, Breaking, Joanne, Lady Gaga, Super Bowl

By: Eric Donnelly

Aside from the Super Bowl Halftime show and possibly touring shortly after it, it seems that Lady Gaga may have more tricks up her sleeve.

Forbes posted an article today talking about how the NFL won’t be paying her to play, due to the enormity of the marketing potential. In their article they state that:

“While this may seem shocking, it’s actually a very logical marketing move – what she’ll forgo in direct payment, she’ll make up for with valuable exposure. With Lady Gaga’s new album slated for early October ‘17, over 100 million viewers won’t hurt her sales. She’ll likely have a tour to follow, which means big money for her – the Monster Ball Tour in 2011 grossed $239 million.”

RELATED: The NFL Will Pay $10-Million To Produce Lady Gaga’s Halftime Show Performance

Now, the post has been corrected. “Correction: This article previously stated that Lady Gaga will release a new album slated for early October 2017. Gaga has not announced a release date for her next album.” Could this have been a slip up or just nothing? We’ll have to wait to find out.

According to Breathe Heavy, “last week, Gaga hit up the recording studio with Brian Kennedy, who’s the mastermind behind Rihanna’s “Disturbia” and “Fire Bomb,” Chris Brown’s “Forever” and Kelly Clarkson’s “Mr. Know It All.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Mix 104.1

Radio.com
Looped

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live