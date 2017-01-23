Forbes Claimed Lady Gaga Was Releasing A New Album In October Then Corrected Their Post

By: Eric Donnelly

Aside from the Super Bowl Halftime show and possibly touring shortly after it, it seems that Lady Gaga may have more tricks up her sleeve.

Forbes posted an article today talking about how the NFL won’t be paying her to play, due to the enormity of the marketing potential. In their article they state that:

“While this may seem shocking, it’s actually a very logical marketing move – what she’ll forgo in direct payment, she’ll make up for with valuable exposure. With Lady Gaga’s new album slated for early October ‘17, over 100 million viewers won’t hurt her sales. She’ll likely have a tour to follow, which means big money for her – the Monster Ball Tour in 2011 grossed $239 million.”

Now, the post has been corrected. “Correction: This article previously stated that Lady Gaga will release a new album slated for early October 2017. Gaga has not announced a release date for her next album.” Could this have been a slip up or just nothing? We’ll have to wait to find out.

According to Breathe Heavy, “last week, Gaga hit up the recording studio with Brian Kennedy, who’s the mastermind behind Rihanna’s “Disturbia” and “Fire Bomb,” Chris Brown’s “Forever” and Kelly Clarkson’s “Mr. Know It All.”

