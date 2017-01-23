Rachel Platten Tweets Disapproval Of Piano Guys Performing “Fight Song” At Trump’s Inaugural Ball

By: Eric Donnelly

Rachel Platten wants to make it clear she, nor her team, did not “approve or endorse” The Piano Guys performing “Fight Song” at President Donald Trump’s inaugural ball.

After the performance, the singer took to Twitter to clear up any of the confusion surrounding their choice to sing her song.



While I respect the office of the President and the peaceful transfer of power, I want to make clear that at at no point did the Piano Guys — Rachel Platten (@RachelPlatten) January 21, 2017

ask for permission, nor did I or anyone on my team know of, approve or endorse their decision to play Fight Song tonight. — Rachel Platten (@RachelPlatten) January 21, 2017



Billboard points out that “her hit ‘Fight Song’ became a kind of unofficial anthem of Democrat Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign.”

The Piano Guys are a YouTube sensation that cover classic hit songs. For this performance, they mashed “Fight Song” with “Amazing Grace.”

Check out a clip from their performance below:

