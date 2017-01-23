#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Rachel Platten Tweets Disapproval Of Piano Guys Performing “Fight Song” At Trump’s Inaugural Ball

January 23, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: donald trump, President, Rachel Platten, The Piano Guys, YouTube

By: Eric Donnelly

Rachel Platten wants to make it clear she, nor her team, did not “approve or endorse” The Piano Guys performing “Fight Song” at President Donald Trump’s inaugural ball.

After the performance, the singer took to Twitter to clear up any of the confusion surrounding their choice to sing her song.


Billboard points out that “her hit ‘Fight Song’ became a kind of unofficial anthem of Democrat Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign.”

The Piano Guys are a YouTube sensation that cover classic hit songs. For this performance, they mashed “Fight Song” with “Amazing Grace.”

Check out a clip from their performance below:

