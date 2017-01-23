#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

The NFL Will Pay $10-Million To Produce Lady Gaga’s Halftime Show Performance

January 23, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: 51, Halftime Show, Joanne, Lady Gaga, pepsi, Super Bowl

By: Eric Donnelly

Did you not expect Lady Gaga’s performance to blow us all away?!

According to CNBC, Mother Monster is planning quite the grand show for all of us at Super Bowl 51. Even though halftime performers are not paid, “[forhalftime performer Lady Gaga] the NFL will pay upward of $10 million to produce a halftime show.”

Stuntin backstage, #SuperBowl #halftime rehearsal break. It's gonna be only family on that stage. ❤️

A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on


It’s rumored to be the most expensive halftime show in terms of production, but that can’t be verified as of yet. Thankfully this sounds like she’ll be BRINGING IT instead of going the stripped down Joanne route — although, she always strips down at least some part of her performance to showcase her powerful vocals.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Hopes To Be On The Edge Of The NRG Stadium Roof During Halftime Show Performance

More gossip on the street is that she’s trying to perform from the top of the NRG Stadium dome, which could explain such high production costs? We’ll just have to wait and see. In Pepsi’s behind the scenes footage, she revealed she’s known what she wants to do for this performance since she was 4-years-old.

This could easily be a half-time performance for the history books!

