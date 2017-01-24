#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

The Britney Spears Biopic Trailer is Here

The clip touches on many greatest hits from Spears' 2007 downward spiral. January 24, 2017 9:43 AM
Filed Under: Britney Spears

By Hayden Wright

The trailer for Britney Spears’ Lifetime biopic has arrived and it’s just as juicy and salacious as you probably hoped.

The 40-second clip touches on many greatest hits from Spears’ 2007 downward spiral, which involved psychiatric holds and erratic public behavior. There’s a visual of Britney’s head-shaving incident, her ill-fated marriage to Kevin Federline and more tidbits from the annals of pop culture, mid-aughts.

We also get to see Britney (played by Natasha Bennett) dance up a storm onstage, so perhaps the film is a fair representation of Spears’ resiliency as a performer. The actress effects her best Southern twang to recall the chaotic events of 10 years ago.

“I’m not gonna say I was fine…because I wasn’t,” she says.

Britney Ever After premieres February 18. See the first trailer here:

