Can’t Beat Kennedy: Lauren From Watertown

January 24, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: Alec Baldwin, avatar, cbk, Deadpool, James Cameron, janet jackson, Lady Gaga, Michael Douglas, pandora, sister wives, SNL, steve martin, Super Bowl, tlc
  1. An online sportsbook has already put out the lines on some prop bets you can make for the Super Bowl like whether or not Lady Gaga will have a bad enough wardrobe malfunction to expose her “intimate parts.” Which singer had a notorious wardrobe malfunction during the 2004 halftime show?
  2. February 11th will mark a new record as Alec Baldwin officially hosts SNL for the 17th time. Name the comedian to host the second most SNL shows, at 15, who is famous for his stand-up routines.
  3. Michael Douglas thinks we should give Donald Trump at least 100 days before we judge his presidency. Name his Hollywood actress wife who is 25 years his junior.
  4. James Cameron, who wrote and directed the first two Terminator films, regains the rights to the franchise in 2019 and is reportedly working with Deadpool director Tim Miller on “a reboot and conclusion.” In 2009, Cameron directed Avatar. What was the name of the fictional planet the movie took place on?
  5. The family from TLC’s reality show Sister Wives has challenged a Utah law banning polygamy, but the Supreme Court will not hear it. How many “sister wives” are there?

