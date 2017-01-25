#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

15 Seconds | Hannah Rae – Surface (Your Song)

January 25, 2017 11:37 PM
Filed Under: 15 seconds of fame, 15sof-2017, Boston, Hannah Rae, indie, Surface, unsigned

Got a Boston girl in the #15Seconds spotlight tonight. Introducing Hannah Rae and her original song Surface (Your Song), from her new ep The Surface 

Give it a listen and tell us what you think!

 

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

15 seconds 2013

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!

